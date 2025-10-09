Horse found tied to tree, dies of malnutrition in felony animal cruelty case

LENOIR, N.C. — Holden Miller, a resident of Lenoir, was arrested by Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Officers on charges of felony animal cruelty after a horse was found tied to a tree behind his residence, officials said Thursday in a news release.

Holden Miller

The horse, discovered approximately 70 yards behind Miller’s home, was severely malnourished and lacked food and water. Despite receiving medical attention after being seized, the horse died a few days later.

“Our domestic and livestock animals are like family, and we should treat them as such by providing them a healthy environment,” said Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Director Richard Gilliland.

This case began when Animal Care received a tip about the horse tied to a tree behind Miller’s house.

Officers, upon contacting a tenant on the property, located the black horse in a wooded area.

In addition to the horse, several other animals were seized from the property. Since April, nearly 170 animals have been taken from Miller, Caldwell County officials said.

This is not the first time Miller has faced charges related to animal cruelty. In April 2025, he was charged with three counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, followed by another charge in June 2025.

Miller allegedly acquires animals through social media and other online platforms, prompting authorities to advise against selling or giving him animals.

Miller is currently held without bond at the Caldwell County Detention Center, as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the treatment of animals on his property.

