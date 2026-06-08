Hot weather leads to high energy bills, but there’s less help available

NORTH CAROLINA — During the hottest months of the year, your air conditioner is working harder, which could drive up your energy bills. And unlike wintertime, there are fewer resources to help.

“We’re only going to see an increase in that and it’s going to continue to rise in the coming months,” said Matt Sharp, the chief housing stability officer at Crisis Assistance Ministry.

Sharp says brutal cold in the winter meant more folks falling behind on their power bills. Now as we hit the warmer months, that need isn’t going away.

According to a report on heat in the Charlotte area, CleanAire NC’s Kennedy Williams said high energy costs was the most common negative heat impact reported by those surveyed.

“Our natural instinct is when it gets hot, stay inside, but when we stay inside, turn the fan on turn the AC on, cool ourselves off and that adds up,” she said.

It’s not just about comfort. Having a cool place to go indoors, is protection from heat stroke, dehydration and other health concerns, but if you can’t afford to run your AC, it can be harder to find help.

Resources like the Low Income Energy Assistance Program only run through the end of March and while the Crisis Intervention Program runs year-round, it’s only available until its annual funding runs out.

“The money is allotted mostly and used for winter heat time, and by the time summer comes around there’s like, not additional funds to help folks. We don’t have a cooling program here in North Carolina,” said Senior Energy Policy Advocate at the NC Justice Center, Claire Williamson.

She believes there should be more help.

In the winter, vulnerable populations like the elderly and disabled who qualify for emergency assistance can be protected from utility shut offs if they fall too far behind on their bills. There are no such protections during the summertime.

According to a report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, more than 400,000 North Carolina households had their power disconnected in 2024. The most common months were August and October, often due to months of delinquent summer bills.

“Many individuals are coming in with bills that can’t be solved in a one time payment,” Sharp said.

He says agencies like Crisis Assistance Ministry can provide emergency financial help to keep things stable.

Williamson advocates for a moratorium on shut offs during the hottest months to buy time for those with delinquent accounts to get back on their feet, without putting their health at risk.

“It’s just delaying and giving somebody a chance,” she said.

There are two bills in the NC General Assembly this session with provisions that would expand disconnection moratoriums to include heat emergencies.

Sen. Woodson Bradley (D-Mecklenburg) included a section in SB 844, the Affordable Energy Omnibus, that would include disconnection protections during times of extreme heat and extreme cold, as well as establish deferred payment plans for customers with delinquent accounts.

“When we’re expecting record temperatures this summer, we were just trying to keep people safe, keep bills being paid, and make the affordability issue palatable for families right now that are struggling,” she said.

So far, neither bill has moved forward.

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