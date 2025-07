CHARLOTTE — Hotel room sales spiked during the FIFA Club World Cup match in Uptown last month.

According to the Charlotte Business Journal, sales increased by 3.5% during the 10 days.

Average attendance during the matches was more than 37,000.

This was slightly higher than the other U.S. hosted cities.

