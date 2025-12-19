Hough HS grad on Greg Biffle’s plane remembered for his joy and love of flying

Father and son Dennis and Jack Dutton were among the seven people who were killed in a crash on board NASCAR Driver Greg Biffle’s plane on Thursday.

While the National Transportation Safety Board is working on determining what led to the tragedy, Channel 9’s Hannah Goetz learned more about the Duttons’ love for flying.

Jack was a graduate of Hough High School and a current aviation student at Auburn University. Goetz spoke with Jack’s girlfriend, and she said he loved to fly.

Falling in love in college wasn’t on Valarie Domingo’s checklist, but when she met Jack, she told Goetz that all bets were off.

“We kind of just like, clicked, and then the following Saturday was the first Auburn football game of the season and he invited me to come with him,” Domingo said. “It just kind of went from there.”

They started dating and spending every moment they could together. She says the two Auburn students fell fast, but it was hard not to with Jack.

“I think it was honestly just his personality, he kind of loved everybody and was just so welcoming to everyone he met, and he kind of just made you feel so seen,” Domingo said. “He just made me feel like I was something.”

Jack’s personality and passion made him so lovable to so many. Valarie says it’s the same qualities Jack shared with his dad, Dennis, who also died in the crash.

“His dad, Dennis, was just, he was a total goofball, but he was one of the most loving and kind men that I had ever met,” she said. “You could just tell where Jack got it all from.”

The father and son shared a love for flying. Jack was in the Auburn aviation program; Dennis was a seasoned pilot. Valarie says Jack talked about their last flight for weeks leading up to it.

“They were so close to each other, and Jack used to tell me about how much his dad would push him, and I could just see how proud Dennis was of Jack,” Valarie said.

During the tearful phone call, Valarie told Goetz she’s holding tightly to the happy memories.

“We went to this concert thing that was being put on at the frat. And he was so excited, because he loved music more than probably anything, aside from flying. At the end, the lead singer of the band told him to come up and sing with him. So he got to go up there, and he got to sing one of his favorite songs with this band in front of every one of his friends,” Valarie said. “And he was so excited, and he came over, and I got a video for him, and he came over, and he was just so giddy and so happy. And we just sat there listening the rest of the time, and he was just so happy and excited. I think it was probably one of the best moments, because he was just in pure bliss.”

Jack brought pure joy to those who knew him, especially Valarie. During this unimaginable time, it’s his spirit that she’s clinging to.

“I keep hearing his voice in the back of my head, jsut telling me that it’s going to be OK one day, that it’s OK to be hurt right now, and that he understands that it hurts but that it’s going to be OK, and that he’ll always be there,” Valarie said.

