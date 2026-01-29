House fire displaces 3 people and a pet in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Firefighters responded to a house fire in west Charlotte Wednesday where three people and their pet were forced out of their home.

It happened on Sunnycrest Lane just before 1:30 p.m. It took crews just under 10 minutes to control the fire.

According to Charlotte Fire, it was caused by food left unattended on the stove. It caused an estimated $70,000 in damages.

ABOVE: New video from Charlotte Fire shows a first-person view from a firefighter’s helmet cam as they worked to tackle the blaze.

