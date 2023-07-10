Local

House fires erupt in different parts of Mecklenburg County during weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A weekend of rain and flooding came along with multiple fires reported across Mecklenburg County.

A viewer sent footage to Channel 9 of a fire reported on Kansas City Drive in Indian trail. The flames enveloped both the car and a house.

In north Charlotte, a fire forced families out of their homes just after midnight.

This fire spread across multiple apartments on Long Creek Green Drive at the Cascades at Northlake.

Channel 9 reached out to Charlotte Fire to learn what caused the fire and if there were any injuries in either fire.

