Southwest Charlotte house fire burns one person

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — One person was burned in a house fire in southwest Charlotte early Monday morning.

Charlotte Fire Department responded to the home on Arbor Ridge Drive around 1:30 a.m.

Dozens of Charlotte fire crews controlled the fire in less than 20 minutes.

The cause is under investigation.

