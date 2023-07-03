Southwest Charlotte house fire burns one person

CHARLOTTE — One person was burned in a house fire in southwest Charlotte early Monday morning.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: 14200 block Arbor Ridge Dr. Images from fire. pic.twitter.com/hryQ0zXtfA — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 3, 2023

Charlotte Fire Department responded to the home on Arbor Ridge Drive around 1:30 a.m.

Dozens of Charlotte fire crews controlled the fire in less than 20 minutes.

The cause is under investigation.

