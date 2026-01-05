House Oversight Committee requests Sheriff McFadden’s appearance in Raleigh

CHARLOTTE — State lawmakers are calling on the Mecklenburg County sheriff to appear in Raleigh.

The House Oversight Committee is asking Sheriff Garry McFadden to testify on Jan. 22.

Sheriff Garry McFadden being summoned to the House Oversight Committee: https://t.co/Bde3qPxQRS — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) January 5, 2026

Rep. Brenden Jones, of Columbus County, said this is due to “gross mismanagement in the sheriff’s office.”

Channel asked McFadden for a comment but we have not heard back.

