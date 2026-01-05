Local

House Oversight Committee requests Sheriff McFadden’s appearance in Raleigh

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
Sheriff Garry McFadden
CHARLOTTE — State lawmakers are calling on the Mecklenburg County sheriff to appear in Raleigh.

The House Oversight Committee is asking Sheriff Garry McFadden to testify on Jan. 22.

Rep. Brenden Jones, of Columbus County, said this is due to “gross mismanagement in the sheriff’s office.”

Channel asked McFadden for a comment but we have not heard back.

