Housing officials break ground on new complex in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — Developers and housing officials on every level are pressing the gas on a new project to turn a former Ford dealership into an affordable apartment complex.

The complex, aimed at housing people 55 and older, will be located in downtown Salisbury. It will be made up of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments.

“I think it’s great. It’s gonna add a lot to the community,” said resident Semone Brisson.

The goal is to gut and expand the original building to create 64 brand-new units.

Nearly half of the units will receive rent assistance from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

