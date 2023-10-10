How did SC school districts fare in annual report card?

SOUTH CAROLINA — The annual report card has been released for school districts in the Palmetto State.

According to the report from the South Carolina Education Oversight Committee and the South Carolina Department of Education, 22% of schools in the state now have an overall rating of excellent.

South Carolina school ratings (screportcards.com)

Half of the students in South Carolina public schools are enrolled in a school with a rating of excellent or good -- that’s a 2.5% increase of schools with those ratings. There’s been a 7.8% increase in the number of schools rated average.

Statewide, the best news to come out of the report card is that there’s been an 8.5% decrease in schools rated below average or unsatisfactory.

The current on time graduation rate is 84%. Only 29% of students in last year’s graduating class were college-ready.

Out of the four counties in the Channel 9 viewing area, the Rock Hill School District had the lowest high school graduation rate and Clover School District has the highest.

In Rock Hill, just 80.2% of students earned a high school diploma in four years. That number is 96.6% for Clover.

>> At 5 p.m., Channel 9′s Almiya White takes a deeper look at the numbers for all of the the school districts in our area.

Still a long way to go

There’s still a long way to go. Just over 50% of South Carolina students statewide are on grade level in reading, and just over 40% are on grade level in math.

In regards to assessments that students take in schools, only 40% of third through eighth-graders are scoring, meeting or exceeding expectations on South Carolina READY math tests.

Only 45% of students scored a “C” or better on Algebra 1 and the course assessment, which is a test given to high school students.

Statewide performance in science has declined, dropping from 46% to 44% of students meeting or exceeding state standards in 2021 to 2022. (Students are tested in science only in the fourth and sixth grade.)

The data shows increases in students passing the English 2 assessment.

School officials said Tuesday they’re pursuing strategies both statewide and at the local level to address the gaps they’re seeing and challenges, as the data is more alarming when they separate out people in poverty and students of color.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: CMS sees mixed bag of results in state performance results)

CMS sees mixed bag of results in state performance results

©2023 Cox Media Group