How NC won 3,000 jobs in 48 hours

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina has been on an economic development hot streak for years. But this week has raised the bar. Across two days, the state scored five economic development wins worth 3,345 jobs and $1.8 billion in investment.

Behind those headlines were months of lobbying, late-night calls, site visits and contract revisions — all without knowing if the finish line was in sight.

Aspida Financial. Vulcan Elements. Maersk. Novartis. Fit Precast. Each company picked North Carolina despite fierce competition from other states. And officials across the state said they’re already chasing the next big project.

“I hope we can get a few more done by the end of the year,” North Carolina Commerce Sec. Lee Lilley said on Nov. 19. “I think we’ll have plenty more to do in 2026.”

