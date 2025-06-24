How to protect your pets during extreme heat

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control has issued a reminder to pet owners about the dangers of heat exposure for pets during the summer months.

Hot temperatures, fireworks, and thunderstorms can create dangerous and stressful conditions for pets, ACC said.

Pet owners are advised to never leave their pets in parked cars, as temperatures can rise quickly and become life-threatening. Additionally, walking pets during the cooler parts of the day, such as early morning or late evening, is recommended to avoid heat-related issues.

Hot pavement or asphalt can burn pets’ paws, so it is advised to avoid these surfaces during peak heat times. Bringing pets inside during extreme temperatures is crucial, and ACC said failure to do so may result in animal abuse charges within the county.

Signs of heat stress in pets include heavy panting, glazed eyes, rapid heartbeat, vomiting or staggering, and a deep red or purple tongue.

According to ACC, if a pet shows signs of heat exhaustion, owners should move them to a cool, shaded area immediately, apply cool water to the body, offer small amounts of cool water or ice cubes, and seek veterinary attention immediately.

Additionally, fireworks and thunderstorms can cause pets to go missing, with nearly 1 in 5 lost pets going missing after being frightened by loud noises, according to the ASPCA. Pet owners are advised to keep pets indoors in a cool, quiet, and secure area during such events.

All Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control vehicles are equipped with microchip scanners, and every found animal is immediately scanned to help return lost pets to their owners.

VIDEO: Duke Energy asks people to cut back on electricity use during heat

Duke Energy asks people to cut back on electricity use during heat

©2025 Cox Media Group