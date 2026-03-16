How to stay safe during a tornado

CHARLOTTE — The Carolinas are in the path of severe weather Monday morning with heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds expected that could spin up a tornado.

With these potential threats on the way, now is the time to make sure you know how to stay safe and informed.

First, it’s important to know the difference between a tornado watch and a warning.

A watch is issued when conditions are favorable for strong wind, large hail or tornadoes.

A warning means a tornado has been spotted or detected on radar, and you should seek shelter immediately.

If a warning is issued:

Go to the lowest level of your home, like a basement.

If you don’t have a basement, move to an interior room away from windows, putting as many walls between you and the outside as possible.

Debris is the largest cause of injury in tornadoes, so if you have time, protect your head with a helmet, pillow or mattress.

But what if a tornado warning is issued while you’re away from home?

If you’re driving, experts say the best option is to seek a sturdy building. If that’s not possible, find a low-lying area or ditch, lie flat and cover your head.

If you’re stuck in your car, keep your seatbelt on and lower your head below the windows. Don’t try to open windows to equalize pressure. Experts say that’s a common myth that can waste valuable time.

The best time to prepare for severe weather is before a storm hits. Download the free WSOC-TV Weather App for hour-by-hour forecasts and the latest alerts.

VIDEO: Monday morning’s forecast with Meteorologist Keith Monday

Monday morning's forecast with Meteorologist Keith Monday

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