How to stay warm while saving money on your power bill

CHARLOTTE — The cold weather is here, and that means higher power bills are on the way. Consumer Advisor Clark Howard says there are steps you can take to save money and still stay warm.

First, move your hand around windows and doors to check for leaks. When you find them, Howard recommends weatherstripping or caulking to seal any cracks. Caulking can reduce heating costs by 15% on average.

Then, stop drafts. Put a draft dodger or even a rolled-up towel along the bottom of your exterior doors for another 20% cut in costs. You can also wrap your windows. Hardware stores sell kits for about $5. Howard says it can save you about $20 for each window.

If you’re handy, consider installing a smart thermostat. It’ll cost you about $75, and it lets you program your thermostat lower for when you’re away. It then turns the heat back up just before you come home.

For the average home, a smart thermostat saves around 8% on heating and cooling bills — about $50. You’ll recoup the cost after the first year.

Finally, consider just how much of your home you actually use.

“The big cost is heating and cooling rooms you are not using,” Howard said.

He recommends “zone heating.” Turn your thermostat down, and use a newer, safe portable heater to warm the areas where you spend time.

Howard says most homes don’t have nearly enough insulation in the attic. He says if you can see the floor joists, then the attic needs insulation, but that’s a job to leave to the professionals because insulation often requires a blower to distribute evenly.

