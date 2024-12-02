Hot tip: These free or cheap tricks can keep your home warmer this winter

CHARLOTTE — As the temperatures begin to plunge across the Carolinas, there are some simple steps that cost nothing, or next to nothing, that you can take to keep more money in your pocket this winter.

Channel 9′s partners in Pittsburgh spoke with one administrator who shared tips on weatherization for underserved communities.

They said experts will use a high-tech blower door to check for air leaks, but you can do it yourself. You can use your hands to check for drafts around door frames and windows.

If you’ve got a draft, here are some low-cost fixes:

Window insulation shrink kit

Most hardware stores sell these kits for about $5. You can use a blow dryer to shrink-wrap it to your windows.

“They’re cheap and they do make a difference,” said Patty Di Guilio with Action Housing.

In an average-sized home, shrink-wrapped windows can save up to $20 dollars per window every winter, according to Energy Star and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Caulk the gaps

Take a tube of caulk directly to the gaps in your windows and draft doors, then smooth out the surface.

The U.S. Department of Energy says caulking can save up to 20% off your heating bill.

Clean your system, and don’t forget those filters

According to a report by the EPA, just a tiny bit of dust in your system’s heating coils can reduce efficiency by 20%.

And don’t forget your furnace filters.

“Many customers don’t know where the filters are. They don’t realize they have a filter, and it even needs changed more than once a year,” said Zac Zeigler with Harold Zeigler Heating and Cooling.

Changing your filters can save you 5%, or about $10 a month.

Let the sunshine in

Finally, DiGuilo suggests letting Mother Nature heat things up.

“You want to open your blinds and your curtains on a sunny day, especially on south-facing windows to allow that sunlight to come in and help,” she said.

For eligible neighbors, Duke Energy in North Carolina offers assistance with home weatherization programs. Click this link for more information.

