How to use restaurant apps to save money

CHARLOTTE — You’ve probably noticed that, just like everything else, the cost of eating out is on the rise. But there are ways to save.

Consumer Advisor Clark Howard delves into how you can save money by using the restaurant’s own apps.

The average cost of a restaurant meal has increased by 33% in the last five years, but there are ways your wallet can fight back.

However, restaurant apps make grabbing a bite a bit easier and sometimes cheaper, but you have to know how to use them.

With most apps, every dollar you spend equates to a point system that could later be used to earn free rewards.

>> A frequent app user breaks down the pros and cons of these apps, in the video at the top of the page.

