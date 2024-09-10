How to watch the ABC News Presidential Debate between Kamala Harris, Donald Trump

CHARLOTTE — The stage is set Tuesday night for the second presidential debate of the 2024 election, but it’s no rematch.

Former president Donald Trump, the Republican Party’s candidate for the third time in a row, is returning after his first debate against President Joe Biden. Vice President Kamala Harris is debating Trump for the first time since she secured the Democratic Party’s nomination after Biden dropped out of the race this summer.

ABC News will preview the debate, including the latest polling data and presidential race outlooks, starting at 6 p.m.

