‘A human right’: Michelin-star restaurant helps fight food insecurity

CHARLOTTE — Rain, sleet or shine, the team at Counter- partners with the nonprofit The Bulb to help feed many more than those who visit their Michelin-star rated spot.

The free farmers market is one of many put on every week through the nonprofit. Their food is either donated from grocery partners or bought from local farms, and no ID, application or information is required to receive services.

“We bring fresh produce, all for free to underserved communities and neighborhoods across the city,” The Bulb’s Emma Start said. “We believe food is a human right.”

This particular market is unique. It’s led and funded by the minds behind Counter-, the acclaimed restaurant that earned a Michelin star in November — a first for Charlotte and the state of North Carolina.

“The whole point of Counter- is to tell stories and nourish people,” executive chef and founder, Sam Hart, said. “That comes down to our employees, comes down to also our community, also the people who we’re supporting, as far as our purchasing.”

For Hart, this is not only personal, but a problem he says is fixable.

“There was one point where I was pretty food insecure as an adult, and it’s something that you never want someone to experience,” he told Channel 9’s Elsa Gillis. “We say at the restaurant all the time that this is the most solvable problem, and it is also one that never should have happened. We’re surrounded by such incredible produce. There’s also so much wealth in this city. It’s something that we really can solve if we want to, and we push for it.”

For Ginger Perez, their work matters.

“I’m a single mom, so this really does help,” Perez said. “I’m able to feed my own daughter, you know?”

She loves walking away with fresh food, but she also said she loves watching the community this market builds.

“It brightens people’s day,” she said.

To find out more about where and when you can find a farmers market near you, visit The Bulb’s website.

