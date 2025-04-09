Humane Society executive director placed on administrative leave

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The Hickory Daily Record reported that the Humane Society of Catawba County has placed its executive director, Jane Bowers, on administrative leave.

This decision was made following complaints regarding the shelter’s operations.

The society’s board of directors decided Tuesday night to enlist a third-party investigation to address the claims.

Humane Society Board Chair Lanny Huffman said, “The board of directors is aware of recent complaints regarding our organization and takes these concerns seriously. We are actively reviewing the issues raised and are committed to addressing them with transparency and diligence. The board has authorized an independent third-party investigation and has placed the executive director on administrative leave.

“Ensuring the integrity and effectiveness of our organization remains our top priority. We appreciate the patience and trust of our stakeholders as we work through this matter.”

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Chase in Catawba County ends with teen crashing SUV into pole

Chase in Catawba County ends with teen crashing SUV into pole









©2025 Cox Media Group