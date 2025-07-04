Hundreds of apartments on rise near uptown, Dilworth

CHARLOTTE — Several apartment projects are soon to get off the ground in Charlotte.

Near uptown, local developer Panorama Holdings is starting construction on 434 market-rate apartments at 2211 W. Morehead St. that will have amenities like a resort-style pool, fitness center and common areas for residents. Work is expected to take two-and-a-half years.

A long-planned project by SunCap Property Group in the heart of Dilworth is slated to start later this year, bringing 199 apartments to the corner of East Boulevard and Scott Avenue. Previous plans indicate retail and office space will be part of the development.

And construction just began on the second phase of an affordable-housing project in east Charlotte, where 168 apartments will be added to the city’s Oak Forest neighborhood.

Other multifamily developments across the Charlotte area have recently delivered.

A project with nearly 300 apartments and 47 townhomes just wrapped up near Lake Norman’s waterfront in Mooresville, while The Sloan added 368 new market-rate apartments in lower South End as part of a larger mixed-use development.

On the for-sale side, national homebuilders added to their local real estate holdings in recent weeks.

Hopper Communities bought about 12 acres in south Charlotte for a future, 92-unit townhome development on Thermal Road. David Weekley Homes purchased land on North Tryon Street near the Mecklenburg-Cabarrus counties line, though its plans for that site are not currently known.

Luxury builder Toll Brothers Inc. made two local land acquisitions — buying nearly 20 acres on Choate Circle in southwest Charlotte and about 94 acres off Ervin Cook Road in Huntersville for its large Overbrook Estates development. Toll Brothers already owned more than 140 acres there and is now ramping up work on that 357-home community.

