Hundreds volunteer to support regional food banks at annual Potato Drop event

PINEVILLE, N.C. — A Pineville parking lot was filled with volunteers as “Pineville Neighbors Place” organized the annual Potato Drop at Carolina Place Mall, where 50,000 pounds of potatoes were bagged for local food programs.

The event, which has been held for about 10 years in partnership with the Society of St. Andrew’s, saw around 200 volunteers sorting and bagging potatoes to support regional food programs such as Second Harvest Food Bank and The Bulb, organizers said.

“It’s a great community service program that allows us to give back to the organizations that support our neighbors throughout the year,” a representative from Pineville Neighbors Place explained.

Volunteers worked at stations to sort through the potatoes and fill 10-pound bags, which were then loaded into vehicles for distribution to food programs in the area.

The event was not only a service opportunity but also a community gathering, with activities like line dancing during breaks, organizers said.

WATCH: Torrence Creek Elementary celebrates 20 years, students practice giving back

Torrence Creek Elementary celebrates 20 years, students practice giving back

©2025 Cox Media Group