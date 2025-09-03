Huntersville approves $4,800 raise for police officers

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Officers with the Huntersville Police Department are getting a $4,800 pay raise.

The increase was approved by the town council on Tuesday night.

This will bring the starting salary for Huntersville officers to $61,000.

In comparison, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department pays between $58,000 and $64,000.

Officers with the Rock Hill Police Department also make $61,000, while York County deputies are paid just over $53,000.

