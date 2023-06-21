Huntersville Board of Trustees approves rezoning for ‘Birkdale-style’ project

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A rezoning request for a mixed-use development in Huntersville has been approved.

Channel 9 brought you the story back in early May when NASCAR driver Joe Logano partnered with Treenail Development for the 70-acre site off Hambright Road. The plan, known as Town 1, includes more than 700 multifamily units and 419,000 square feet of commercial space.

On Tuesday night, the Huntersville Board of Commissioners approved the proposal, with some calling it a Birkdale-style project.

Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura spoke with Ronnie Hicks, a resident who enjoys his quiet lifestyle but is on board with the Town 1 project.

“Growth is always good, you know?” Hicks told Kustura. “I’m for the community getting bigger and better.”

The project will get $500,000 in funding from Joey Logano’s private foundation to make sure seven of the affordable housing units will be used by foster families, first responders, and recent graduates for the next 15 years.

Huntersville Mayor Pro Tem Stacy Phillips is hopeful this project will set a trend for other projects the community may review.

“When you’re working with groups of people who are often not included in housing aspects,” Phillips said, “that’s like, it’s groundbreaking, it’s positive; we don’t get positive at town hall.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

(WATCH BELOW: Huntersville to hold first public meeting over proposed resort)

Huntersville to hold first public meeting over proposed resort

©2023 Cox Media Group