Huntersville hotels hit by series of vehicle thefts and break-ins

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A black Ford F-150 was stolen from the parking lot of a Huntersville hotel over the weekend, marking the latest in a series of vehicle thefts and break-ins at local hotels.

Huntersville Police reported that the theft occurred between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

This incident follows a spree of vehicle break-ins at seven hotels in the area two weeks prior, where multiple pickup trucks were targeted, including another F-150 that was stolen after its key was left inside.

“I always try to get in a spot that has lighting, you know, probably closer to the front,” said Cliff Coleman, a frequent guest at My Place Hotel in Huntersville, who had his truck stolen from the parking lot.

Cliff Coleman, who travels often for work, stays at My Place Hotel monthly and takes precautions about where he parks his truck, especially after his vehicle was stolen from the parking lot.

“It’s unfortunate,” Coleman expressed. “You’d hate to have that happen to anyone.”

Jennifer Montague, another hotel guest, expressed concern about the thefts, noting the confusion of finding one’s car missing in the morning.

“I take anything that’s valuable to me up to my room, so I make sure they don’t look in there,” said Jennifer Montague, who stayed at the Courtyard Hotel, one of the targeted locations.

Signs in hotel parking lots remind guests to secure their belongings and take precautions to avoid theft.

Police have stated they do not believe these incidents are part of a larger ring, and currently, they have no suspects in the thefts.

Anyone with information about the thefts to contact Huntersville Police, as they continue to investigate the incidents.

