Huntersville police mourn loss of officer

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Police Department is mourning the loss of an officer with nearly four decades as a law enforcement officer.

Authorities say Tommy Harvey unexpectedly died Tuesday night.

He joined the department in 2021, but his law enforcement career began in 1987 with the Hartford Police Department in Connecticut. Harvey also served with the York County Sheriff’s Office, UNC Charlotte Police Department and Monroe Police Department.

“His passion for this profession and his commitment to building trust made him a natural fit for our department and a valued member of our HPD family,” the department shared on Facebook Wednesday. “Tommy will be deeply missed by all of us here at the Huntersville Police Department, who had the privilege of working alongside him and calling him a friend.”

No funeral arrangements have been announced yet.

VIDEO: Huntersville Police Department mourns loss of officer

Huntersville Police Department mourns loss of officer

©2025 Cox Media Group