Huntersville Police search for missing teen

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville police are searching for a missing teen Friday.

Elijah Mensah was last seen leaving Hopewell High School. According to police, he has a history of running away.

The 17-year-old is 5 feet 3 inches tall with a short afro that had been dyed green. He was last seen in all-black clothing.

Mensah has high-functioning autism.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Huntersville Police.

