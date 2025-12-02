Huntersville resident requests helistop for property

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville resident is asking the town for permission to build a helistop on his property so he can land his chopper there.

This would be on Stinson Cove Road.

Todd Hirschfield says the helistop will not be open to the public. All landings and takeoffs will happen during daylight hours and he anticipates using it no more than two or three times a month.

He also said while the helipad is meant for personal use, it could prove valuable in emergency situations.

The Huntersville Town Board will consider his request over the coming months.

