Huntersville Town Commissioners set to vote to rename park

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville Town Commissioners will vote Tuesday whether to name the next park to Huntersville Fire Station 4 “Huntersville Honors Park.”

That’s despite the big community push to name the park after Huntersville Firefighter Jeff Hager, who died in the line of duty.

Instead, the town said they will “honor all of those who have had a positive impact on the Huntersville community.” The Parks and Recreation Commission was there with a “number of different names that were submitted to name the park.”

Huntersville Request for Board Action

