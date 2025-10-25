Huntersville’s Birkdale Village changes hands again

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Birkdale Village has a new owner — its second in just over a year. Houston-based commercial real estate giant Hines said Wednesday it has acquired the Huntersville mixed-use development.

Hines U.S. Property Partners, the firm’s investment arm, now owns the 673,000-square-foot center. It acquired Birkdale from Nuveen and Jamestown. Jamestown had acquired a stake in Birkdale in 2024 after purchasing North American Properties.

The new owner expects to enhance the office and residential components of the site. The purchase follows a rezoning in March that allows for more development there.

Hines Managing Director Paul Zarian says the property is attractive for a number of reasons, including location, accessibility, demographics, its timeless architecture and its mix of uses.

“At the end of the day, it’s quite simple: Birkdale is a place where people want to spend their time. It’s the beating heart of Huntersville and the Lake Norman communities,” he told CBJ’s Jennifer Thomas.

Read more here.

WATCH: ‘Huge impact’: Nonprofit in Charlotte distributes thousands of diapers to families in need

‘Huge impact’: Nonprofit in Charlotte distributes thousands of diapers to families in need

©2025 Cox Media Group