I-485 express lanes to open Saturday

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Department of Transportation cut the ribbon Friday for new express lanes on Interstate 485 in south Charlotte.

The lanes between I-485 and U.S. 74 will open at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

“It’s just the nature of growth,” said J.J. Eden, the executive director of the N.C. Turnpike Authority. “In order to attract industry and to move people, we have to figure out transportation solutions.”

Eden played a big part in the construction of 18 miles of lanes, which cost hundreds of millions of dollars and took over six years to open.

He expects the benefits to be immediate for drivers.

“If you’re late for a doctor’s appointment or you have to pick up your children at daycare, that’s when you might want to use it,” Eden said.

The lanes open during major controversy surrounding Interstate 77.

Proposed express lanes for the southern portion are facing opposition, while the existing northern lanes are pricing many people out of using them.

Toll rates for the I-485 express lanes will initially be fixed based on the day of the week, the time of day and the size of the car.

Drivers without a NC Quick Pass will pay the full rate, while those with a pass will receive a 50% discount.

“If traffic gets high, you’ll see the rates go up,” Eden said. “That’s the only way to keep traffic moving.”

Leaders hope to use this moment to celebrate the completion of these lanes while they prepare to search for a solution to upcoming projects.

“Growth is a good thing,” said Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles. “You have to think about it and you have to pause sometimes, but what I would say is, we have the momentum in this community.”

