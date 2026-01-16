I-485 ramps to I-77 closing overnight in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Next week, crews will be shutting down several ramps on Interstate 485 in south Charlotte.

They will be working on overhead signs for the toll lane project that should be wrapping up soon.

On Monday and Tuesday, from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., the ramp from Interstate 485 to Interstate 77 north and south will be closed.

Drivers will be able to use South Boulevard to access Interstate 77.

Once the project is complete next month, there will be a toll lane in each direction between Interstate 77 and Highway 74.

