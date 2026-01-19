I-485 toll lane construction impacts southwest Charlotte commutes

CHARLOTTE — Drivers should prepare for longer commute times in southwest Charlotte over the next couple of nights.

Crews will be working on the overhead signs for the new Interstate 485 toll lanes, which are expected to open late next month.

The outer loop ramps to Interstate 77, both northbound and southbound, will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday night. This closure will require drivers to continue past the interchange to South Boulevard.

From there, they can turn around and reenter the inner loop to access the Interstate 77 interchange.

VIDEO: New I-485 express lanes aim to improve traffic flow in Mecklenburg County

