I-77 cleared after serious early-morning crash

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Iredell County Highway Patrol said Interstate 77 northbound has cleared after a serious crash north of Amity Hill Wednesday morning.
Construction in the area still has one lane closed.
A portion of the road was closed until about 5:30 a.m.
Highway Patrol said this was a two-vehicle accident between a dump truck and a car.
No one was hurt in the accident.
