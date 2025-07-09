I-77 cleared after serious early-morning crash

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Iredell County Highway Patrol said Interstate 77 northbound has cleared after a serious crash north of Amity Hill Wednesday morning.

Construction in the area still has one lane closed.

A portion of the road was closed until about 5:30 a.m.

Highway Patrol said this was a two-vehicle accident between a dump truck and a car.

No one was hurt in the accident.

