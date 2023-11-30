I-77 exit named after NBA star Steph Curry potentially in limbo

DAVIDSON, N.C. — A plan to rename an Interstate 77 exit after NBA superstar Stephen Curry may be in jeopardy.

Davidson town leaders and Davidson College want to rename Exit 30 the Stephen Curry Interchange. On Tuesday night, the Davidson Town Board passed a resolution in favor of this. But the vote wasn’t unanimous.

Commissioner Tracy Mattison Brandon voted no. She said Davidson should be recognizing people who have contributed to the town and not just the college.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s preference is for these resolutions to be unanimous. During the meeting, the town manager expressed skepticism the name change will happen without a unanimous vote.

A spokesperson for the town of Davidson said the town isn’t sure of the impact of the 4-1 vote.

Channel 9′s Joe Bruno learned the department is internally reviewing the situation.

NCDOT will meet on Dec. 7 and this item is expected to be on the agenda.

Channel 9 has reached out to Commissioner Brandon for comment.

