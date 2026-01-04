I-77 lanes closed after vehicle crash in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A vehicle crash that took place Saturday night on Interstate 77 near Westinghouse Boulevard closed two of the four lanes.

The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. near the South Carolina state line at Mile Marker 1 heading south.

The two left lanes are closed past Exit 1A.

Motorists are advised to follow the directions of on-scene personnel.

All lanes are expected to be back open around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

