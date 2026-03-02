Legal action aims to halt I-77 toll lanes from Uptown to SC

CHARLOTTE — A significant step is being taken against plans to add toll lanes to Interstate 77 from Uptown Charlotte to South Carolina.

The Black Political Caucus and some neighborhood groups say they plan to sue the North Carolina Department of Transportation to stop the I-77 toll lane project.

They’re holding a news conference Monday at 10:30 a.m. to explain why they’re seeking a temporary restraining order.

