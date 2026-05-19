I-77 toll lanes could bring guitar performances, dog parks, and more

CHARLOTTE — State transportation officials said that a guitar performance, a basketball game, skateboarding, and a dog park are all possible activities below or above Interstate 77 if the toll lanes are built.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation released renderings of what they are calling “Reconnecting the Corridor” projects.

0 of 52 NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project NCDOT releases renderings of I-77 crossings in proposed South Toll Lane project

The proposed concepts add parks, bike lanes, paths, and crossings in places where the I-77 splits communities.

NCDOT officials said the projects are possible because of the toll lane project, but there will be no funding for them if the project doesn’t move forward.

The department was planning to host a listening session for feedback on the proposals, but canceled it because of “recent developments that may impact the project’s funding.”

The NCDOT is still accepting public comments at the NCDOT Community Engagement Center.

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