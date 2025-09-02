Local

I-85 partially closed due to crash in west Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Pedestrian struck, killed on Interstate ramp, MEDIC says
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Two of four lanes are closed on Interstate 85 northbound due to a crash Tuesday morning.

The two left lanes are closed at the Billy Graham Parkway exit, causing delays in the area.

Officials say the expected impact for drivers will be high as people make their way back to work and school after the holiday weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

