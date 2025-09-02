I-85 partially closed due to crash in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Two of four lanes are closed on Interstate 85 northbound due to a crash Tuesday morning.

The two left lanes are closed at the Billy Graham Parkway exit, causing delays in the area.

Click here for a live traffic map and alternate routes >>>

Officials say the expected impact for drivers will be high as people make their way back to work and school after the holiday weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Six injured in east Charlotte crash, shuts down stretch of Independence Boulevard

Six injured in east Charlotte crash, shuts down stretch of Independence Boulevard

©2025 Cox Media Group