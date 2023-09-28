‘I could be dead right now’: Car randomly shot into on Brookshire Boulevard

CHARLOTTE — Gunshots were fired into two different cars driving on Charlotte streets in less than 24 hours, according to reports obtained by Channel 9.

One of the cars was shot into Wednesday morning near the intersection of Clanton Road and Sargeant Drive; the night before, another car was shot up on Brookshire Boulevard.

Channel 9′s Genevieve Curtis saw the bullet holes in the car, dangerously close to hitting the driver. One of the bullets actually ended up under the seat.

Daveyon Massey told Curtis that he was driving with his cousin near Belhaven around 9 p.m. Tuesday. They stopped at a gas station, and then when they were at a stoplight, a Dodge Challenger drove past them, and someone inside started firing shots at them.

The car was hit by multiple bullets. One of them shattered part of the windshield.

The family tells Curtis they have no idea why their car was targeted, or if someone mistook them for someone else.

After the random act of violence, they say they want others to be aware for other drivers.

Daveyon says all he could think about was that he usually has kids in the car with him.

“I pulled over to the side of the road and that’s when I got out and seen the gunshots,” he told Curtis. “All I could do is sit there and look and say, ‘Thank you, God.’ Like I could really be dead right now or in the hospital somewhere.”

Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, a woman’s car was shot into off Clanton Road in south Charlotte, CMPD says. Her baby was inside of the car at the time.

CMPD says they don’t believe the cases are connected.

