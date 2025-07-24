‘I Want Justice’: Mother pleads for answers a month after son’s unsolved murder in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A month after Dashon Lawrence Sims was shot and killed in North Charlotte, his mother is still seeking justice as the case remains unsolved.

Dashon Lawrence Sims, 29, was shot and killed on June 22 at a motel on North Tryon Street.

Despite an ongoing investigation by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, no arrests have been made, leaving Sims’ mother frustrated and seeking answers.

“Those people in that car know what happened to my son, and nobody has come forward,” said Sims’ mother, who spoke to Channel Nine’s Glenn Counts but did not want her face shown.

Sims’ mother expressed her frustration with the lack of information from the police, stating, “I want justice for my son, and it seems like I ain’t got no justice, nobody on my side, nobody telling me, nobody helping me with anything, I don’t have anything, I’m just all alone.”

She said she believes her son did not know the people he was with and suspects it was a setup.

She also disagreed with any suggestion that the shooting might have been self-defense.

CMPD has stated that the investigation is active and ongoing, and they will provide updates.

VIDEO: Shooting outside Catawba County laundromat leaves man injured

Shooting outside Catawba County laundromat leaves man injured

©2025 Cox Media Group