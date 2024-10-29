Immersive exhibit exploring the life and legacy of Jane Goodall coming to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A new immersive multimedia exhibit opening soon in Uptown celebrates the life and legacy of activist and conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall.

“Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall” opens at Discovery Place Science on Nov. 16 and runs through April 20, 2025.

The exhibition, produced in partnership with the National Geographic Society and the Jane Goodall Institute, explores Goodall’s life from her early years as a young woman with a dream to learn about animals in Africa to her years establishing herself as a renowned scientist in Tanzania to her present role as an activist, mentor, and advocate for creating a better world for all life on Earth.

Highlights of the hands-on exhibition include:

- A life-size hologram of Goodall.

- A replica of Goodall’s research tent.

- Authentic artifacts, objects, and handwritten letters.

- An immersive projection of Tanzania’s Gombe National Park.

“Dr. Goodall has made tremendous strides in understanding wildlife and this exhibition offers visitors the opportunity to learn about her innovative research techniques and passion for nature,” National Geographic Society’s Emily Dunham said in a news release. “From reading her hand-written notes to exploring memories from her childhood to a life-sized hologram of Dr. Goodall, visitors will experience her legacy and powerful message of hope firsthand.”

“Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall” is included with general admission to Discovery Place Science.

The museum will also have special programming and activities during the exhibition.

