Importance of staying put after 911 call highlighted in Linville Gorge rescues

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke Search and Rescue had a busy weekend responding to two separate incidents involving lost hikers in Linville Gorge.

On Saturday evening, rescuers were dispatched to assist two hikers who were lost along the Mountains-to-Sea Trail. Despite receiving coordinates from a 911 call that placed the hikers within a 10-minute walk of a forest service road, the hikers continued to move, complicating the rescue efforts, officials said.

Officials emphasized the importance of staying put once a 911 call is made, as dispatchers can obtain GPS coordinates to help rescuers plan the quickest and safest route.

The hikers were eventually found along the Pinnacle Trail, approximately three-quarters of a mile above the Mountains-to-Sea Trail intersection, after two hours of searching, which should have taken 10 minutes.

“We can’t emphasize enough how important it is to stay put once you call 911,” officials stated. “Dispatchers can obtain your GPS coordinates, and rescuers can use that information to plan the quickest and safest route to reach you. Moving after calling for help makes it more difficult and time consuming for rescue teams to locate you.”

In a separate incident, rescue teams were sent to the Table Rock Gap Trail to assist a hiker who was unable to continue their hike. The individual was able to walk out with the help of rescuers.

These incidents highlight the critical importance of following dispatcher instructions during search and rescue operations to ensure timely and efficient rescues.

