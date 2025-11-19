Increased absences in Catawba County schools amid Border Patrol operations

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Border Patrol agents are expected to visit Catawba County this week, according to confirmation from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

The visit is part of the Charlotte Web operation, which has already resulted in 200 arrests, as reported by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

The anticipation of border patrol activity has led some businesses and organizations in Catawba County to close early or not open at all.

Attendance numbers from Burke County schools show a significant increase in absences today compared to previous dates, with 1,117 students absent, representing 90.3% attendance.

In comparison, attendance on November 12 showed 560 absences, equating to 95.14% attendance, and October 28 had 601 absences, with 94.7% attendance.

Despite the planned visit, there have been no confirmed sightings or arrests reported in Hickory, Conover, or Newton as of yet.

Channel 9 will continue to provide updates on the situation as more information becomes available.

VIDEO: CMS absences nearly triple as Border Patrol conducts operations in city

CMS absences nearly triple as Border Patrol conducts operations in city

©2025 Cox Media Group