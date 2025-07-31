Proposed Concord development sparks debate

CONCORD, N.C. — A developer is making a pitch to build thousands of new homes, retail and office in a rural area of Concord.

The city council called a special meeting to discuss it where there were no comments or votes.

The developer provided more information about the project that seems to be getting a lot of attention on social media.

The proposed Concord Farms Project would turn hundreds of acres of land at Weddington Road and George Liles Parkway into thousands of homes, along with shops and a hotel.

There are mixed feelings among the community.

Some people on Nextdoor social media are calling it a “nightmare” and saying, “Growth is out of control!”

Mike Gallagher walks this area every day and has been living in Concord more than 20 years.

He thinks it’s a great idea.

“Well, I think it’d be a good thing if the city can handle the utilities, sewer, electric, water,” he said. “Water being a big one. So, am I in favor of it? Yes, I am. I’d like to see it march through.”

Concord Mayor Bill Dusch said it’s important the community understands that it’s very early and decisions have not been made.

“They have not done any planning yet. This is purely conceptual,” he said.

The developer, D.R. Horton, applied for sewer capacity in April.

City council did not grant it so D.R. Horton reapplied for a portion of the project and shared the vision on Thursday.

“(We) always enjoy hearing a presentation, so we start to understand what the project is,” Dusch said. “If you don’t do it this way, then you have so many misconceptions, then, then you’re lost out in the community. So, we like to have this, and we like to be told by the developer what they’re planning to do.”

The council will review the new application in September.

