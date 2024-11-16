Indian restaurant coming to uptown

CHARLOTTE — Krazy Curry has set its sights on uptown Charlotte.

Owner Sabash Karki will bring his authentic Indian-Nepali restaurant to One South at 101 N. Tryon St. That 3,132-square-foot restaurant is targeting a January opening.

It replaces Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill at One South, a 40-story office tower at Trade and Tryon streets. Krazy Curry will be neighbors with Eddie V’s, Tupelo Honey, Devon & Blakely, Starbucks, and Chick-fil-A.

