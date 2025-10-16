Indian Trail Biscuitville to reopen drive-thru following major fire

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — The Indian Trail Biscuitville restaurant that was damaged by a major fire will reopen its drive-thru Thursday.

Officials say the fire was started by illegal fireworks discharged in the area between the Cook Out and Biscuitville restaurants on Oct. 6.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The damages were estimated to exceed $250,000.

The restaurant says it is currently working on an interior renovation. It is unknown when the dining room will be reopened to the public.

VIDEO: Crews respond to two-alarm fire in northwest Charlotte

Crews respond to two-alarm fire in northwest Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group