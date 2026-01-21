Residents and officials gear up for winter storm in Indian Trail

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Preparations are underway in Indian Trail ahead of a winter storm this weekend, with bags of ice melt ready for deployment on local roads.

According to Adam McLamb, the Town Manager and Public Works Director, crews will begin treating troublesome areas, starting with Mathews Indian Trail Road, on Friday. The forecast indicates that the storm will likely bring more ice than snow.

Bags of ice melt are currently stored in trucks positioned for quick deployment during the storm.

McLamb mentioned that the North Carolina Department of Transportation is treating major roads like US74 with brine, while local crews will focus on secondary roads, bridges, and neighborhoods identified as trouble spots.

“We’ll be doing some over in Brandon Oaks, Brookhaven, and Crismark neighborhoods. They have some of our larger culvert crossings that freeze up pretty bad. We know we’ll be in those areas,” McLamb said, detailing the specific locations for treatment by local crews.

Residents are preparing for the storm as well, with varied responses. Bryan Stickley expressed concerns about freezing rain, stating, “I don’t want freezing rain, powerlines, and trees. I don’t want none of that.”

Meanwhile, Richard Faircluth has decided to stay home, indicating he will be watching television instead and said, “If it wants to snow or ice, let it do what it wants to do. I don’t plan on being on the highway.”

Union County Public Schools are also monitoring the situation, stating they have the ability to treat school facilities if required.

The Emergency Management director is collaborating with community leaders to ensure preparedness for the upcoming winter weather.

McLamb noted that local crews will remain on call throughout the weekend, and the cold temperatures following the storm could hinder the recovery process. The community can stay up to date on conditions as they evolve here.

