NCDOT prepares for winter weather with salt stockpiles and snow removal equipment

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is taking proactive measures to prepare for winter weather, with crews working around the clock to ensure roads are treated with salt.

Preparations began last fall, including the practice of snow removal routes and maintaining snow removal equipment.

Iredell County is fully stocked with 4,500 tons of salt to respond to any winter weather this weekend.

As stated by Chrissy Murphy, communication officer with NCDOT, preparations for winter weather include maintenance of snow plows and salt spreaders, ensuring that the agency is ready for potential challenges.

Despite having sufficient salt and brine supplies statewide ahead of possible winter weather this weekend, NCDOT is facing challenges in restocking areas that have already seen snow this year.

“Where we’re seeing some challenges gathering salt is really in our mountain counties where they’ve already had some snow and have had to use salt, and that’s not really a surprise,” Murphy explained during an update.

Murphy also noted that Iredell County is prepared for any winter weather impacts, with the county maintenance yard ready to address the storm effectively.

The significant stock of salt aims to ensure quick and efficient response throughout the region, bolstering traffic safety and accessibility.

A media briefing is scheduled for Friday to provide further details on NCDOT’s winter weather preparations and the deployment of crews.

