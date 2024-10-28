Indoor climbing gym adds North End location

CHARLOTTE — Inner Peaks is putting the focus on bouldering with a 20,000-square-foot climbing facility in Charlotte’s North End.

The indoor climbing gym — dubbed Inner Peaks NoDa — is part of the Foundation Supply mixed-use campus. That 1930s-era, former factory site is comprised of two buildings situated between Camp North End, NoDa and Optimist Hall. The Browder Group is behind the adaptive-reuse project at 1831 N. Tryon St.

A grand opening will be held Nov. 2-8, with free bouldering and yoga classes. A free climbing day on Nov. 2 allows climbers of all levels to try out the new facility.

Read more on CBJ's website here.









