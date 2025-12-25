Influencer’s heartfelt plea sparks massive gift drive for senior care home

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A viral social media post by influencer Dugan Meredith prompted thousands of gifts for residents at Kempton of Rock Hill, demonstrating a remarkable act of compassion and community generosity.

The seniors, grateful for the outpouring of kindness, decided to pay it forward by delivering gifts to local nonprofit organizations on Dec. 23.

Meredith, who has 800,000 followers on his Taking Care of Granny Facebook and TikTok pages, made a heartfelt holiday request aimed at bringing joy to assisted living residents, particularly for his mother-in-law who is living with dementia.

His appeal resulted in a staggering number of gifts arriving from across the United States and the United Kingdom.

The response to Meredith’s request was overwhelming; thousands of gifts were sent to Kempton of Rock Hill, including 181 packages delivered in a single Amazon box.

Residents celebrated by distributing these gifts during their recent Christmas party, showcasing the community’s spirit.

Lisa Battistelli, the executive director of Kempton of Rock Hill, expressed her gratitude for the generosity.

“It is just amazing. People do care. It has restored my faith in humanity,” she said, reflecting on the profound impact the gifts had on both residents and the greater community.

On Dec. 23, residents and team members loaded remaining gifts onto the Kempton shuttle bus and delivered them to several local organizations, including White Oak of Rock Hill, Magnolia Manor of Rock Hill, Spring Oak at York, and Chandler Place Assisted Living and Memory Care.

Additionally, the seniors created goodie bags filled with donated items for a local homeless shelter with assistance from the Casual Pint Crafty Girls, a group that regularly visits Kempton residents.

